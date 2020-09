It's national One Hit Wonder day, so naturally, it's time to crown the biggest one hit wonder in sports history.

Does Buster Douglas earn the title for his KO of Mike Tyson? Peyton Hillis' peak was so high he graced the cover of Madden. And no one can forget the two weeks that Jeremy Lin was the biggest sports star in the country.

Who do you feel was the biggest one hit wonder of them all?