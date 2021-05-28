Drive Poll – Bruins vs. Islanders, Who Ya Got?

After almost one full week of rest, the Boston Bruins will take the ice tomorrow night at the T.D. Garden in front of a near-capacity crowd to begin their 2nd Round Stanley Cup Playoffs series vs. the New York Islanders.

The Isles gave the Bruins fits for much of the regular season series, with the team from New York winning each of the first five match-ups while outscoring the B's 18-8 during the stretch.

The Bruins rallied to win the last three meetings in the regular season and have had time to rest up and get healthy while the Islanders worked to dispatch the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round.

No matter who wins the series, it likely won't come easy between two teams as closely matched as this pair. So who are you taking to advance to the doorstep of the Stanley Cup Final?