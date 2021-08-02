Drive Poll – Did Bloom Do Sox A Disservice At MLB Trade Deadline?

Anyone who is anyone in Major League Baseball went all-in at last Friday's trade deadline, acquiring top-line talent to help strengthen their squads for a postseason run.

Even teams on the outside looking in, like the Yankees, Blue Jays, Braves and Phillies were wheeling and dealing.

It seems a bit harsh to ask, as the Red Sox did go out and acquire an All-Star, albeit an injured one, in Kyle Schwarber. But did Boston do enough to keep pace in the American League?

The early results aren't great, as the Sox were swept for the first time this season in Tampa Bay to fall off the perch atop the AL East, while the Yankees and Blue Jays also scored sweeps in their respective weekend series.

On Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today joined The Drive to discuss whether the Sox did enough at the deadline compared to their competition in the American League.