Drive Poll – Did Cam Show Enough To Gain Your Confidence?

The Patriots cruised to a 35-0 win in their second preseason game last night in Philadelphia and not much went wrong for the Pats in this one (outside of Quinn Nordin splitting his kicking attempts).

In what many thought would be a regular season dress rehearsal, Cam Newton ended up playing only the first quarter, but made his presence felt and may have secured the job as opening day starter if it was truly up in the air.

Newton turned in a near-perfect performance, completing 8-of-9 passes for 103 yards, a TD and a quarterback rating of 151.4. Most notably for Pats fans, it wasn't just the short passes which led to Eagles' DB K'Von Wallace calling Cam the "checkdown king" earlier in the week.

Newton pushed the ball downfield with some zip, something he struggled with for most of last season.

With just one preseason game left before things get real, was last night's performance by the expected QB1 enough to raise your confidence in Newton's abilities to lead this team into the regular season?