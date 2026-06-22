The 3rd Annual Ticket TV Awards were handed out on Monday night, June 22nd at Hero's Sports Grill.

Voting was conducted online by the public! Congratulations to all the winners!

High School Girls Soccer Player of the Year - Natalie Tardie - Hermon

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Boys Soccer Player of the Year - Josh Pangburn - John Bapst

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Field Hockey Player of the Year - Abbie Desrosier - Brewer

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Cross Country Runner of the Year - Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy

High School Golfer of the Year - S.J. Welch - Nokomis

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

Sports Hero Award - Dennis Kiah

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Football Player of the Year - Kyle Johnson - Bangor

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Soccer Team of the Year - Penobscot Valley High School Girl's Soccer Team

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Field Hockey Team of the Year - Foxcroft Academy Ponies

High School Football Team of the Year - Stearns/Schenck

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Wrestling Athlete of the Year - Lilly Soper - Bucksport

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

Legacy Award - George Hale

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Hockey Player of the Year - Aidan Surran - Hampden Academy

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Indoor Track Athlete of the Year - Seneca Haney - MDI

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper

High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year - Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year - James Witham - MDI

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Hockey Team of the Year - Hampden Academy Broncos

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

Milestone Award - Russ Bartlett

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year - Stephanie Gaultieri - John Bapst

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Volleyball Team of the Year - MDI Trojans

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Cheerleading Team of the Year - Ellsworth Eagles

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Basketball Team of the Year - Mattanawcook Academy Lynx

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

School Spirit Award - Hermon Hawks

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

Milestone Award - Dave Morris

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Lacrosse Player of the Year - Gabe Thornwall - Hampden Academy

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Softball Player of the Year - Natalie Fournier - Old Town Coyotes

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Baseball Player of the Year - Colin Sullivan - MDI

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper

High School Tennis Team of the Year - Hermon Hawks Boys

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Girls Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year - Seneca Haney - MDI

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper

High School Boys Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year - Jake Bassi - Bangor

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Coach of the Year - Pat House - Mattanawcook Academy Girls Basketball

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Softball Team of the Year - Bucksport Golden Bucks

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Baseball Team of the Year - Bangor Rams

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

High School Champion Award - Bangor Rams Baseball

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

Ticket TVs Play of the Year - Drew McKenney's Grand Slam Home Run vs. Messalonskee

Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026 Photo Chris Popper June 22, 2026

You can watch the Awards Show below