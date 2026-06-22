3rd Annual Ticket TV Award Winners [PHOTOS]
The 3rd Annual Ticket TV Awards were handed out on Monday night, June 22nd at Hero's Sports Grill.
Voting was conducted online by the public! Congratulations to all the winners!
High School Girls Soccer Player of the Year - Natalie Tardie - Hermon
High School Boys Soccer Player of the Year - Josh Pangburn - John Bapst
High School Field Hockey Player of the Year - Abbie Desrosier - Brewer
High School Cross Country Runner of the Year - Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy
High School Golfer of the Year - S.J. Welch - Nokomis
Sports Hero Award - Dennis Kiah
High School Football Player of the Year - Kyle Johnson - Bangor
High School Soccer Team of the Year - Penobscot Valley High School Girl's Soccer Team
High School Field Hockey Team of the Year - Foxcroft Academy Ponies
High School Football Team of the Year - Stearns/Schenck
High School Wrestling Athlete of the Year - Lilly Soper - Bucksport
Legacy Award - George Hale
High School Hockey Player of the Year - Aidan Surran - Hampden Academy
High School Indoor Track Athlete of the Year - Seneca Haney - MDI
High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year - Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy
High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year - James Witham - MDI
High School Hockey Team of the Year - Hampden Academy Broncos
Milestone Award - Russ Bartlett
High School Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year - Stephanie Gaultieri - John Bapst
High School Volleyball Team of the Year - MDI Trojans
High School Cheerleading Team of the Year - Ellsworth Eagles
High School Basketball Team of the Year - Mattanawcook Academy Lynx
School Spirit Award - Hermon Hawks
Milestone Award - Dave Morris
High School Lacrosse Player of the Year - Gabe Thornwall - Hampden Academy
High School Softball Player of the Year - Natalie Fournier - Old Town Coyotes
High School Baseball Player of the Year - Colin Sullivan - MDI
High School Tennis Team of the Year - Hermon Hawks Boys
High School Girls Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year - Seneca Haney - MDI
High School Boys Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year - Jake Bassi - Bangor
High School Coach of the Year - Pat House - Mattanawcook Academy Girls Basketball
High School Softball Team of the Year - Bucksport Golden Bucks
High School Baseball Team of the Year - Bangor Rams
High School Champion Award - Bangor Rams Baseball
Ticket TVs Play of the Year - Drew McKenney's Grand Slam Home Run vs. Messalonskee
You can watch the Awards Show below