Drive Poll – Do You Judge Fans For Panicking?

If there's one thing New England fans are known for above all else, it's making a bigger deal out of things than what they actually are. Hey, at least we're passionate.

Through the first 100 games or so, the Red Sox were among the best teams in the league and looked destined for October baseball. Now, just two weeks later, fans and sports talk shows alike are saying the season is over amidst the team's current 3-11 streak.

Do you judge Red Sox Nation for getting too worked up? Or has the recent bleak play validated people's fears?