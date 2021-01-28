Drive Poll – Do You Understand The Stock Market?

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last three days, you may have heard a thing or two about what's currently happening down on Wall Street.

Gamestop, Nokia and Blackberry are some of the highest searched Google terms of the week, while apps like Robinhood have fallen under fire for their response to thousands of Twitter and Reddit users banding together to "game the system."

I'm not going to pretend to have a clue as to what's actually happening. I just know some have made out like bandits, others are complaining of rule changes and billion-dollar hedge funds aren't too pleased with any of it.

At the core of the issue, however, is one very simple question...do you even understand how the stock market works? In other words, are you confident in your abilities to invest and manage your own funds?