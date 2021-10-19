Drive Poll – Has Red Sox Nation Taken Over New England Once Again?

Poll #1 - There's a different feeling around the Boston Red Sox this Postseason.

This group of characters has connected with the city of Boston and the region of New England to rocket from late-season disappointment to the toast of the town.

There's a newfound passion around the home nine this October. A fever pitch that was present in 2003-04, '07 and '13.

As Yogi Berra would say, "it's deja vu all over again."

Which team's chase for a title gets you amped up the most? And no cop outs, anyone who says they enjoy all four equally either isn't a real fan or is lying.

Poll #2 - Speaking of the other teams from Beantown, the Boston Celtics tip off the 2021-22 tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden vs. old friends Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier.

Most prognosticators anticipate the Celtics finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Bucks, Nets and 76ers in some order.

Since we're bumped from the air tomorrow thanks to Sox-Stros Game 5 at 5:08 p.m. we now ask, how do you think the C's will fare this year?