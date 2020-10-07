Drive Poll – How Should NFL Combat COVID-19

The NFL is learning the hard way it is no more immune to the corona virus than the rest of us.

The New England Patriots were forced to cancel practice and close facilities today after a second positive test in five days. The Tennessee Titans have had their facilities closed for more than a week and had two additional players test positive today, bringing the team's total cases to 22, and the Las Vegas Raiders became the third team impacted when they had a positive case appear this morning.

With one game already postponed until later in the season, another that was forced to change dates and at least two games this weekend up in the air, what do you think is the best path forward for the NFL?