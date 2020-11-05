Drive Poll – Is Drew Brees a top-5 QB of all-time?

This Sunday's New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown features the two quarterbacks that will likely hold virtually every record in the book when it's all said and done.

On one sideline, you have the GOAT, Tom Brady. Six Super Bowls, 4 SB MVP's, 3 NFL MVP's, the winningest QB to ever play and, for the time being, more touchdowns than anyone in history.

On the other sideline there's Drew Brees. A man who has compiled stats as good or better than anyone who has ever played. Brees has more passing yards (79,314) and more completions (7,052) than anyone, trails Brady by just 1 TD and owns the third-highest QB rating of all-time (98.6).

But Brees has only played in and won one Super Bowl over the course of his career, while his playoff record is just 8-8.

Are Brees' lofty regular season numbers enough to vault him into the conversation as one of the greatest to ever play the position?