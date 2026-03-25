Our own Ernie Clark has been hard at work since the conclusion of the MPA's High School Basketball Tournaments, gathering the top performers this winter from across the state.

Here are the selections for his annual All-Maine girls basketball 1st, 2nd, 3rd teams, as well as honorable mentions and Coach of the Year.

First team -

Maddie Provost Sr. 5-9 G Lawrence

Seeking a second state championship after winning it all as the sixth player on the 2023 Lawrence of Fairfield team, Provost played her senior season with a determination that couldn’t be matched. She capped off her high school career with the Bulldogs by averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, including 19 points and 15 rebounds in the Class B state-final victory over Oceanside. That propelled Provost to a sweep of top individual honors including Miss Maine Basketball, Gatorade Maine player of the year, MaxPreps player of the year and the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B/C North player of the year, as well as earning a spot on the 92.9 The Ticket/Ticket TV All-Maine first team for the second straight winter. After a 17-5 season, Provost will continue her playing career at Division I Holy Cross.

Kylie Lamson Sr. 5-7 G Cheverus

Lamson joins Provost for a second straight year on the 92.9 The Ticket/Ticket TV All-Maine first team after anchoring her own state championship squad, with Cheverus capturing the Class A title with a come-from-behind overtime victory over Hampden Academy in overtime to conclude its 21-1 season. Lamson averaged 20.1 points, 3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists per game while being named a Miss Basketball finalist and the Southwestern Maine Activities Association player of the year as well as an All-SMAA first-teamer and Class A South tournament MVP.

Addison Cyr Sr. 6-2 C Mattanawcook Academy

Cyr returns to the 92.9 The Ticket All-Maine team for the second straight year after she not only led the Lynx to their first state championship but helped MA conclude its season as Maine’s lone unbeaten varsity team regardless of class or gender. The Miss Basketball finalist averaged 25.7 points and 18.1 rebounds per game to go with 3.9 assists and 2.4 blocked shots. Cyr was named the PVC Class C player of the year for the second time after leading the Lynx to their 22-0 record as well as Class C North tournament MVP. She became the career scoring leader at Mattanawcook and also grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds and ended her career with 25 points and 23 rebounds as the Lynx topped Spruce Mountain of Jay in the state final. Cyr will continue her playing career at Husson University.

Olivia Breen Fr. 6-2 F Oceanside

Breen burst onto the Maine high school scene in emphatic fashion this winter after returning home from an eighth-grade stint at national prep power Montverde (Fla.) Academy. She was the KVAC Classes B/C player of the year and rookie of the year after averaging 25.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game while adding 1.8 blocks per contest and shooting 51 percent from the field with 20 3-pointers. That led the Mariners to a 20-2 record and the the Class B South title. Breen’s individual efforts included a school-record 50 points during a regular-season victory over Lincoln Academy that included her team’s first 25 points of the contest.

Annie Whitmore Jr. 5-8 PG South Portland

Whitmore, like Cyr a third-team 92.9 The Ticket/Ticket TV All-Mainer a year ago, continued to establish herself as one of the state’s top two-way players this winter. The All-SMAA first-team choice directed South Portland’s efficient offense, leading the SMAA with 4.2 assists per contest while also averaging 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals for the Red Riots, the 2025 state champions who finished this season with an 18-3 record after a return to the Class A South regional final. Whitmore also was named SMAA defensive player of the year after typically taking the top defensive assignment for a South Portland team that yielded just 32.3 points per game and held 11 of its 18 regular-season opponents to fewer than 30 points.

Second team -

Thea Laukka Jr. 5-8 G Camden Hills

Laukka was named KVAC Class A player of the year and a member of the division’s all-defensive team after leading Camden Hills to a 16-4 record and a berth in the Class A North semifinals. Laukka averaged 14.7 points, 3.5 steals and a league-best 4.9 steals per contest for the Windjammers, who took the No. 1 seed into the Class A North tournament and finished the winter with an 18-2 record.

Julianna Allen Sr. 6-1 F Mt. Ararat

A repeat 92.9 The Ticket/Ticket TV All-Maine second-team selection, Allen was a prominent post presence who led the 2025 Class A state champions back to the 2026 regional finals. She was named a Miss Basketball semifinalist and to the All-KVAC Class A first team after averaging 10.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.0 blocked shots per game for the 19-2 Eagles. Allen plans to play basketball next season at the University of New England.

Mary Allen Sr. 5-8 PG Bangor Christian

One of the state’s most prolific scorers, the transfer from Central High School of Corinth led the Patriots to an undefeated regular season atop the Class D North standings and a berth in the regional semifinals. Allen averaged 22.7 points, 5.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while being honored as the PVC Classes D/S player of the year and a Miss Basketball semifinalist. The Miss Basketball semifinalist plans to continue her basketball career at Colby College.

Mollie Puffer Soph. 5-9 G/F Sanford

Puffer established herself as one of the more complete performers in Class A South as she led the Spartans to the No. 2 seed in the division and a 17-3 overall record with their berth in the regional semifinals. With an offensive game that stretched through the mid-range to beyond the arc as well as a nose for the ball near the basket, she averaged 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per contest to earn first-team All-SMAA recognition.

Abbey Steele Jr. 5-7 G Gray-New Gloucester

Steele helped lead Gray-New Gloucester to the No. 1 seed in the Class B South Heal points, then averaged 20.7 points in three tourney games including a game-high 33 points during the Patriots’ loss to Oceanside in the B South final. Steele was named tournament MVP those latter efforts. The All-Western Maine Conference first-team honoree finished the winter averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.2 assists per contest for the 19-2 Patriots. She also shot 82 percent from the free-throw line and won the girls’ MABC free-throw title by making 48 of 50 attempts in the finals.

Third team -

Ashley Shores Sr. 5-9 F Lawrence

Like Provost, Shores was a four-year varsity player at Lawrence who has two state championships to her credit. This year she was an All-KVAC B/C North first-team and all-defensive team member who averaged 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 51 percent from the field, 43 percent from 3-point land and 78 percent from the free-throw line. The 5-foot-9 Shores, who scored 19 points in the state final against Oceanside, plans to play basketball next season at Thomas College.

Rylee Moulton Sr. 5-8 PG Penobscot Valley

Moulton was a key in leading the Howlers to their first two state championships in girls basketball, in Class C last year and Class D this past winter. She averaged 18.2 points, 4.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.2 rebounds per game en route to being named a PVC Class C first-team all-star for the third straight year in 2026 as well as a Miss Basketball semifinaiist. Moulton plans to continue her basketball career at the University of Maine-Augusta.

Avery Clark Sr. 5-7 G, Bangor

Clark’s all-around play and leadership earned her 92.9 The Ticket/Ticket TV All-Maine third-team status for the second straight year. She also was named a Miss Basketball semifinalist as well as a KVAC Class A all-star and all-defensive team member after averaging 13.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3.0 assists per game for the 13-6 Rams while shooting 34 percent from beyond the 3-point are and 72 percent on free throws. Clark will stay in Bangor to pursue her basketball career at Husson University.

Megyn Mertens Sr. 6-0 F Wells

Mertens has been one of the top players in the Western Maine Conference, earning all-league recognition for each of her four high-school seasons including first-team recognition each of the last three years. As a senior, she averaged 21.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Warriors, who finished 18-3 and reached the C South championship game. The Miss Basketball semifinalist will seek to continue playing basketball at Bowdoin College.

Taylor Loring Sr. 5-6 PG Old Town

Loring capped off her high school career as Big East player of the year and an all-conference first-team choice for the second straight year as the floor general for the Coyotes. Loring averaged 14.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals per contest as Old Town finished the regular season with a 14-4 record good for second place in the Class B North Heal points. Loring is set to continue her basketball career at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Honorable mention -

Nya Avery (York), Kaylee Bagley (Ellsworth), Rebecca Balmas (Hermon), Celia Bergdahl (Maranacook), Ava Lerman (Wisdom), Quinn Corrigan (Caribou), Lila Cummings (Penobscot Valley), Kya Douin (Cony), Kelsie Dunn (Erskine Acad.) Jillian Ford (Brewer), Kaitlyn Frost (Monmouth Acad.), Elizabeth Galway (Edward Little), Sierra Gibbons (Hall-Dale), Bryn Gilmore (Gray-New Gloucester), Liana Hartwell (Valley), Dalaney Horr (Bangor), Megan House (Mattanawcook Acad.), Kristin King (Cheverus), Grace LaBree (Hampden (Acad.), Mia Mills (Jonesport-Beals), Brooklynn Raymond (Penobscot Valley), Renee Ripley (Oceanside), Aubrey Shaw (Hampden Acad.), Ally Shields (So. Aroostook), Gabriella Silva (Biddeford), Natalia Silva (Biddeford), Isabella Tice (Marshwood), Molly Takatsu (Gardiner), Kayleigh Wagg (Mt. Ararat), Aubrey Wood (Machias)

Coach of the year -

Nate Case, Penobscot Valley

Case and the Howlers captured their second straight state championship, but even though enrollment moved the team from Class C to Class D this winter’s title effort did not come without challenges. Last year PVHS roared undefeated to the state title, but this year the Howlers needed to rebound from three regular-season losses to Bangor Christian to knock off the Patriots in the D South semifinals. PVHS then completed its championship repeat by defeating Machias In the regional final and Mt. Abram at states and now boasts a 39-5 record over its two-year gold-ball run.