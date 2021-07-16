Drive Poll – Jaylen Brown For Damian Lillard…Do You Do It?

According to sources "close to the situation," so take that for what you will, Damian Lillard is expected to request a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. Years of playoff disappointment have been mixed with backlash from fans this off-season for his support of the Chauncey Billups hire, who was accused of sexual assault in 1997 in Waltham, Mass.

Should Lillard force his way out of Portland, should the Celtics make a play for the 31-year-old superstar?

Lillard averaged 28.8ppg/4.2rpg/7.5apg last season and the point guard is one of the game's deadliest scorers.

A potential deal to land him in Boston would all but certainly include All-Star guard Jaylen Brown, plus a few supplemental pieces like Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith or future draft picks.

Would you be willing to make a deal which would see the C's swap their 24-year-old All-Star for a 31-year-old superstar?