Drive Poll: MLB Deadline Tracker…Who Made The Best Moves?

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, after many years of dud after dud leading up to July 31st, the MLB trade deadline is back.

Congratulations, baseball, you finally have something to feel good about. It's been a whirlwind last 48 hours with the game's top-teams making moves left and right. So much so, that MLB was able to dominate the headlines during a period when the NBA Draft took place, a blockbuster trade was made involving the Lakers, NFL Training Camps have opened up and The Olympics continue across the globe.

But it's with good reason baseball has been leading the ticker this week, just take a look at some of these moves:

The Dodgers acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals for two top-100 prospects plus an additional haul of minor league talent.

The Yankees, left for dead without a left-handed bat in the lineup, bring Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo to the Bronx and somehow convince Texas and Chicago, respectively, to foot the rest of the bill this season.

The Red Sox counter by adding NL All-Star Kyle Schwarber, who last month hit 16 homers in an 18-game stretch. Now, there's rumblings that Boston may look to add Eric Hosmer from San Diego or Kyle Gibson from Texas before the deadline.

As if the AL East hadn't made enough moves, the Blue Jays went all-in for Jose Berrios about 10 minutes ago and Tampa's addition of Nelson Cruz can't be forgotten.

And if that's not enough, Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel will likely get moved right after I publish this, with the Padres and the Mets linked to both players.

We're no doubt set for a wildly thrilling final act of the 2021 MLB regular season. Which team put themselves in the best position thanks to the moves they made over the last 24+ hours?