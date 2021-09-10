Drive Poll – Pats Predictions For 2021 Season

The New England Patriots kick off the 2021 season on Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Mac Jones will be under center making his first career start, the game will begin at 4:25 p.m. and you can catch all the action on our sister station I-95.7 FM.

We know how the season is going to begin, but how will it end for these Pats that enter the year with higher expectations and newfound optimism after last year's 7-9 record, the first losing season in New England since 2000.

Check out what ESPN's Patriots reporter Mike Reiss had to say about Sunday's season opener and the Pats' chances in 2021 from his appearance on The Drive Friday afternoon -