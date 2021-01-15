Drive Poll – Pick A QB To Win A Playoff Game Tomorrow

Let's say there's a roster in place with which you have been tasked to win an NFL playoff game with. The weapons are middle-of-the-road, not as good as what, say, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Kansas City Chiefs possess, but also nowhere near as bad as what the New England Patriots were working with this season.

The defense is solid. Nothing spectacular, but good enough to win with.

All you have to do is add one QB to lead the team. Who are you taking?