Ernie Clark predicts local football in the Pine Tree State – Week 5
We've arrived at mid-year of the Maine high school football season.
Here's who "Ernesto" has around the region this weekend on the gridiron.
Last week: 21-4 (.804)
Season: 76-24 (.760)
High schools
Friday, Oct. 2 -
Brewer 20, York 19
Lawrence 35, Cony 24
Fryeburg Academy 28, Messalonskee 20
Foxcroft Academy 27, John Bapst 14
Hermon 30, Oceanside 6
MCI 22, Madison 21
Winslow 22, Mattanawcook Academy 7
Wells 20, Gardiner 14
Belfast 21, Mountain Valley 7
Old Town 30, houlton 12
Ellsworth 28, Mount Ararat 26
Stearns 35, Washington Academy 21
Spruce Mountain 28, Orono 21
Cape Elizabeth 32, Waterville 14
Saturday, Oct. 3 -
Dexter 22, Mount View 6
Greely 30, Medomak Valley 6
Nokomis 35, Hampden Academy 14
Mt. Blue 20, Brunswick 16
Skowhegan 24, Camden Hills 22
Old Orchard Beach 30, Boothbay 6
Yarmouth 38, MDI 22
Colleges
Saturday, Oct. 3 -
Maine 24, Sacred Heart 17
Wastern New England 35, Husson 20
Nichols 28, Maine Maritime 6
Middlebury 27, Colby 17