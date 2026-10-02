We've arrived at mid-year of the Maine high school football season.

Here's who "Ernesto" has around the region this weekend on the gridiron.

Last week: 21-4 (.804)

Season: 76-24 (.760)

High schools

Friday, Oct. 2 -

Brewer 20, York 19

Lawrence 35, Cony 24

Fryeburg Academy 28, Messalonskee 20

Foxcroft Academy 27, John Bapst 14

Hermon 30, Oceanside 6

MCI 22, Madison 21

Winslow 22, Mattanawcook Academy 7

Wells 20, Gardiner 14

Belfast 21, Mountain Valley 7

Old Town 30, houlton 12

Ellsworth 28, Mount Ararat 26

Stearns 35, Washington Academy 21

Spruce Mountain 28, Orono 21

Cape Elizabeth 32, Waterville 14

Saturday, Oct. 3 -

Dexter 22, Mount View 6

Greely 30, Medomak Valley 6

Nokomis 35, Hampden Academy 14

Mt. Blue 20, Brunswick 16

Skowhegan 24, Camden Hills 22

Old Orchard Beach 30, Boothbay 6

Yarmouth 38, MDI 22

Colleges

Saturday, Oct. 3 -

Maine 24, Sacred Heart 17

Wastern New England 35, Husson 20

Nichols 28, Maine Maritime 6

Middlebury 27, Colby 17