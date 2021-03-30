Drive Poll – Red Sox 2021 Predictions: Pitchers

As we continue our countdown to Opening Day on Thursday let's keep with the predicting theme.

Yesterday, we asked who you think will lead the Red Sox in average, home runs and runs batted in and the results are in.

71.4% said Xander Bogaerts will lead the team in average with J.D. Martinez finishing in 2nd place with 14.3% of the vote.

63.6% said Martinez will lead the team in homers, while Bobby Dalbec finished in 2nd place with 27.3% of the vote.

60% said Martinez will also lead the team in RBI, with Rafael Devers claiming the other 40%.

Now, it's time to predict the pitching side of the 2021 Sox -