The unofficial second half of the MLB season begins tonight in the Bronx as the Sox and Yanks take center stage with the rest of the league off until Friday night.

No one expected Boston to begin this stretch run in first place in the American League East with a record of 55-36.

If you got your preseason predictions wrong like so many of us did, it's time to take another stab and predict how the Sox will do the rest of the way.