Drive Poll – Should More Leagues Feature Play-In Tournaments?

While there are still two games to be played in the NBA's Play-In Tournament - Pacers vs. Wizards for the 8-seed in the East tonight and Memphis vs. Golden State for the 8-seed in the West tomorrow night - the debut tourney reached a crescendo last night as the Lakers edged the Warriors 103-100 in one of the best games of the 2020-21 season to capture the 7-seed out West.

Though the tournament had some notable detractors in LeBron James and Marc Cuban, it's provided a bit of extra excitement for the neutral fan, while keeping more fan bases engaged down the stretch run of the regular season.

So whether or not the Play-In Tournament is here to stay in the NBA, should any of the other four major leagues take a look at adopting it as their own?