Drive Poll – Should MVP Voting Include Postseason Production?

For the second-straight year, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA MVP. He regular season numbers more than merit the nod, though the Milwaukee Bucks, who entered as the #1 seed in the East, were once again bounced early from the postseason.

In MLB, Mike Trout is a perennial MVP candidate year after year, and will continue to be for several years to come, yet the Angels have only played in three playoff games during the course of his 10-year career.

To be considered the Most Valuable Player in the league, should a player's postseason production be factored into the vote?