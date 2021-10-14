Drive Poll – Sox-‘Stros ALCS, Who Ya Got?

We still have to wait another full day before the Red Sox and Astros open the American League Championship Series Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. As of now, we don't even know who the starting pitchers for tomorrow night's game will be.

But by this point in the week, most of us have our predictions made for how the series will play out and they won't change barring something drastic happening in the next 24 hours.

The Astros took care of business vs. Boston in the two meetings during the regular season.

Houston won five of the seven ballgames and outscored the Sox 43-25 combined. The team won 95 games in the regular season and is playing in their 5th-straight ALCS. They're pretty good.

But the Sox have proven they're not too shabby either.

Boston has a 21-12 record since Sep. 1, which includes quite a bit of time while the team was ravaged by its COVID-19 outbreak. After those first 10 innings vs. Tampa Bay, the Sox once again looked like a team that could beat anyone. It's just a matter of whether that will be the same team to show up as they play for the pennant.

So what do you think? Who will be showering in champagne at the series' end and who will be heading on vacation?