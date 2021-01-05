Drive Poll – Two Poll Tuesday: NFL Vacancies

There are currently six HC jobs up for grabs in the NFL. If you were the hot name in coaching and had your pick of the field, which job would you take?

Regardless of the sport, would you rather be a team's head coach/manager, or a team's general manager? With the HC position, there's a greater chance you get credit for the team's success, but you're also in the direct line of fire when things go awry.

And before you ask "why can't I be both?" the answer is you're not Bill Belichick. That role doesn't work for many, just look at Bill O'Brien.