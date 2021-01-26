Drive Poll – Two Poll Tuesday: Winning Legacies

Tom Brady has lapped the field when it comes to his history of winning vs. anyone else in NFL history. With 34 career postseason wins in 45 games, only three franchises have more wins than him - the New England Patriots (37 - three in 41 seasons without Brady), the Dallas Cowboys (35) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (35).

In fact, Brady has more playoff wins since turning 35 years old (17) than any other QB in league history has for their entire career (Joe Montana - 16). Tack on 10 Super Bowl appearances and six championships and you have the greatest career the sport has ever seen. But is it the best across sports?

Michael Jordan, for all intents and purposes, won 6-straight NBA titles when he was on the court for the Bulls from 1991-98. Jordan made it to an additional three conference finals in his career, losing all three in 1989, '90 and '95 (when he returned from Minor League Baseball to play the end of the season).

Then there's Bill Russell, who many historians will tell you is the undisputed G.O.A.T. of champions. Russell won 11 NBA titles with the Celtics, including a pair as player/coach. (Plus a pair of NCAA championships thanks almost entirely to him and a gold medal with Team USA, but for the purposes of this poll, we're simply talking pro team careers).

