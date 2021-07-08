Drive Poll – Who Deserves Credit For Red Sox Success In 1st Half?

Despite dropping the final two games in L.A. vs. the Angels, the Red Sox are still 20 games over-.500 and atop the American League East by 2.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Predictions varied entering the season, but most over/under totals in Vegas had the Red Sox right around 81-81 for the season.

As it turned out, the Red Sox became one of 30 teams in the 21st century to have 54+ wins through 86 games. Of the previous 29, 83% made the playoffs, 72% won their division, 28% won the pennant and 10% won the World Series.

The odds are definitely in Boston's favor as they enter their final series of baseball's unofficial first half. So who should we credit with turning around the Sox from the 4th-worst team in last year's abbreviated season to one that sits here today with the 3rd-best record in MLB?