Drive Poll – Who Is The Best Mediocre Team In The NFL?

Week eight in the NFL kicks off tonight with a one of the best Thursday night'ers of the year as the 6-1 Green Bay Packers take on the league's last unbeaten team - the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals.

You can hear the action on The Ticket, with pregame coverage beginning at 8 p.m.

Now that we have that shameless plug out of the way, the first seven weeks of the 2021 NFL season has been filled with mediocrity. Like, a lot.

Now, most of the time that translates to great viewing on Sundays. And that's exactly what the league wants - parity. Anybody can beat anybody any given game. It's certainly been the case this season.

Nearly one-third of the league is within a half-game of .500, and some pretty notable franchises too.

The Browns, who many considered near the top of the AFC entering the season, are the lone 4-3 team, while Pittsburgh is right behind them in the north at 3-3. Then there's the Chiefs, Patriots and Colts, all thought to be postseason teams, or at least contending for a berth, all sitting under-.500 at 3-4.

While we're bound to see a couple of these teams in the postseason come year's end, which team to you have the most faith in right now?