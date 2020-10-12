Drive Poll – Will NFL Survive Schedule Shuffling?

Following the Patriots vs. Broncos postponement to Week 6, and with the Titans vs. Bills game set to take place Tuesday night, the NFL was forced to reschedule eight games in future weeks.

The team most affected by the changes was the L.A. Chargers, who saw four of their games get shuffled between weeks six through 11.

With more positive cases and postponements likely in the future, do you think the NFL can adapt on the fly to ensure each team plays all 16 games?