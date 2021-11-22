DRIVE POLL: Will the Pats Win the AFC East?

Thanks to the Buffalo Bills' (6-4) 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts the Patriots (7-4) find themselves in sole possession of first place in the AFC East. The Patriots lead the division for the first time since the Tom Brady days.

The Bills and Patriots go head-to-head twice in the final weeks of the season starting on Monday night football on Dec. 6 when the Pats travel to Buffalo. The remaining schedule for the Patriots includes tests against Tennessee and Indianapolis while Buffalo still has to play Tampa Bay.

Bills' future opponents have a combined 36-36 record while Pats opponents have a 32-31 record.