Drive Poll – Would The NFL Pause Season To Fight COVID-19?

The NBA and the NHL both put their regular seasons on hold, while MLB suspended operations in the middle of spring training.

The NFL has been adamant that the league will forge on in the face of a global pandemic and overcome any challenges it may present. But while teams continue to close facilities in the days leading up to games, and the league has to play a complicated game of chess to shuffle the schedule on a weekly basis, could the answer to the NFL's problem simply be to hit pause?