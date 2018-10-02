Eagles Earn Votes In New England Poll
The Husson Eagles football team makes its first appearance of the season in the weekly New England Division III football polls.
The (2-2, 1-0) Eagles beat SUNY-Maritime Saturday and get ready to host (2-3, 1-0) Dean College Friday night in their second ECFC conference game.
In both the Coaches Poll and the Noontime Sports Poll, the Eagles are receiving votes. Their two losses are to #7 Western New England and Union College (NY) which now has a 4-0 record.
NEW ENGLAND DIVISION III COACHES WEEKLY POLL
1. MIT (7 First Place Votes), 5-0 record, 132 Points , 1 last week
2. Western Connecticut (2), 4-0, 104, 5
3. Springfield (1), 4-1 ,103, 2
4. Williams (4), 3-0, 94, 7
5. Amherst, 3-0, 79, 6
6. Framingham State, 3-1, 72, 4
7. Western New England, 4-1, 65, 8
8. Tufts, 3-0, 54, 9
9. Coast Guard, 4-1, 30, RV
10. Trinity, 2-1, 16, 3
Also Receiving Votes: Endicott, WPI, UMass Dartmouth, Husson
NOONTIME SPORTS POLL
|1. Amherst College
|3-0 (3-0) | Last Week: 2
|Week Six: Middlebury
|2. Williams College
|3-0 (3-0) | Last Week: NR
|Week Six: Bates
|3. Springfield College
|4-1 (2-0) | Last Week: No. 3
|Week Six: Coast Guard
|4. Framingham State
|3-1 (2-0) | Last Week: No. 5
|Week Six: Fitchburg St.
|5. Western Conn.
|4-0 (2-0) | Last Week: No. 6
|Week Six: Worcester St.
|6. MIT
|5-0 (2-0) | Last Week: No. 9
|Week Six: Maine Maritime
|7. Western New Eng.
|4-1 (1-0) | Last Week: No. 7
|Week Six: Bye Week
|8. Tufts Univ.
|3-0 (3-0) | Last Week: 8
|Week Six: Bowdoin
|9. Trinity College
|2-1 (2-1) | Last Week: No. 1
|Week Six: Hamilton
|10. Endicott College
|3-2 (1-0) | Last Week: NR
|Week Six: Nichols
ON THE RISE: Coast Guard Academy (4-1, 2-0), Husson University (2-2, 1-0), Middlebury College (2-1, 2-1) and WPI (3-2, 1-1).