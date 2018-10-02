Eagles Earn Votes In New England Poll

Husson Athletics Photo

The Husson Eagles football team makes its first appearance of the season in the weekly New England Division III football polls.

The (2-2, 1-0) Eagles beat SUNY-Maritime Saturday and get ready to host (2-3, 1-0) Dean College Friday night in their second ECFC conference game.

In both the Coaches Poll and the Noontime Sports Poll, the Eagles are receiving votes. Their two losses are to #7 Western New England and Union College (NY) which now has a 4-0 record.

NEW ENGLAND DIVISION III COACHES WEEKLY POLL

1. MIT (7 First Place Votes), 5-0 record, 132 Points , 1 last week

2. Western Connecticut (2), 4-0, 104, 5

3. Springfield (1), 4-1 ,103, 2

4. Williams (4), 3-0, 94, 7

5. Amherst, 3-0, 79, 6

6. Framingham State, 3-1, 72, 4

7. Western New England, 4-1, 65, 8

8. Tufts, 3-0, 54, 9

9. Coast Guard, 4-1, 30, RV

10. Trinity, 2-1, 16, 3

Also Receiving Votes: Endicott, WPI, UMass Dartmouth, Husson

NOONTIME SPORTS POLL



1. Amherst College 3-0 (3-0) | Last Week: 2 Week Six: Middlebury 2. Williams College 3-0 (3-0) | Last Week: NR Week Six: Bates 3. Springfield College 4-1 (2-0) | Last Week: No. 3 Week Six: Coast Guard 4. Framingham State 3-1 (2-0) | Last Week: No. 5 Week Six: Fitchburg St. 5. Western Conn. 4-0 (2-0) | Last Week: No. 6 Week Six: Worcester St. 6. MIT 5-0 (2-0) | Last Week: No. 9 Week Six: Maine Maritime 7. Western New Eng. 4-1 (1-0) | Last Week: No. 7 Week Six: Bye Week 8. Tufts Univ. 3-0 (3-0) | Last Week: 8 Week Six: Bowdoin 9. Trinity College 2-1 (2-1) | Last Week: No. 1 Week Six: Hamilton 10. Endicott College 3-2 (1-0) | Last Week: NR Week Six: Nichols