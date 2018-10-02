Eagles Earn Votes In New England Poll

 

The Husson Eagles football team makes its first appearance of the season in the weekly New England Division III football polls.

The (2-2, 1-0) Eagles beat SUNY-Maritime Saturday and get ready to host (2-3, 1-0) Dean College Friday night in their second ECFC conference game.

In both the Coaches Poll and the Noontime Sports Poll, the Eagles are receiving votes. Their two losses are to #7 Western New England and Union College (NY) which now has a 4-0 record.

NEW ENGLAND DIVISION III COACHES WEEKLY POLL

1. MIT (7 First Place Votes), 5-0 record, 132 Points , 1 last week

2. Western Connecticut (2), 4-0, 104,  5

3. Springfield (1), 4-1 ,103,  2

4. Williams (4), 3-0, 94, 7

5. Amherst, 3-0, 79, 6

6. Framingham State, 3-1, 72, 4

7. Western New England, 4-1, 65, 8

8. Tufts, 3-0, 54, 9

9. Coast Guard, 4-1, 30, RV

10. Trinity, 2-1, 16, 3

Also Receiving Votes: Endicott, WPI, UMass Dartmouth, Husson

 

NOONTIME SPORTS POLL

1. Amherst College 3-0 (3-0) | Last Week: 2Week Six: Middlebury
2. Williams College3-0 (3-0) | Last Week: NRWeek Six: Bates
3. Springfield College4-1 (2-0) | Last Week: No. 3Week Six: Coast Guard
4. Framingham State 3-1 (2-0) | Last Week: No. 5Week Six: Fitchburg St.
5. Western Conn. 4-0 (2-0) | Last Week: No. 6Week Six: Worcester St.
 6. MIT 5-0 (2-0) | Last Week: No. 9Week Six: Maine Maritime
7. Western New Eng.4-1 (1-0) | Last Week: No. 7Week Six: Bye Week
8. Tufts Univ. 3-0 (3-0) | Last Week: 8Week Six: Bowdoin
9. Trinity College2-1 (2-1) | Last Week: No. 1Week Six: Hamilton
 10. Endicott College3-2 (1-0) | Last Week: NRWeek Six: Nichols

ON THE RISE: Coast Guard Academy (4-1, 2-0), Husson University (2-2, 1-0), Middlebury College (2-1, 2-1) and WPI (3-2, 1-1). 

