Eastern and Central Maine’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2020

Of course, we know that eastern and central Maine's holiday season of 2020 will, like everything else this year, be like nothing we've seen before.

Perhaps you won't be able to have the traditional family gathering to ensure the safety of your relatives. And perhaps there will be fewer presents this year. But one thing that doesn't have to change is our holiday spirit.

Christmas lights are so popular and soothing, people even decorated their houses in the spring of 2020 in the depth of the pandemic outbreak.

We can show our spirit of the season with holiday light displays. This year, they are more important than ever because they can be safely viewed from the street keeping you safely socially distanced.

Take a look at some of eastern and central Maine's best holiday lights displays below. Think your house or business is one of the best decorated in the neighborhood? Send it to us! One house and one business will each win $250.