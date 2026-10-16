The Edward Little Red Eddies visit the Bangor Rams in varsity football on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.

The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

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Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 10/12/2026, 2:00PM, SOCCER - G, OLD TOWN AT HERMON

MONDAY, 10/12/2026, 4:00PM, SOCCER - B, OLD TOWN AT HERMON

TUESDAY, 10/13/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - B, SKOWHEGAN AT BANGOR

THURSDAY, 10/15/2026, 4:00PM, SOCCER - B, FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST

THURSDAY, 10/15/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST

FRIDAY, 10/16/2026, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, EDWARD LITTLE AT BANGOR

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LOOK: These are the most Instagrammed sports stadiums in the world OLBG analyzed Instagram hashtags & revealed the most Instagrammed sports stadiums across the world, including those here in the United States. The top 10 are listed below, based on available data from February 7, 2023. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant