Bryan Stackpole has an electronic Kentucky Derby horse racing game. Very similar to the electronic football game you might have played as a kid.

This works on lanes, and a motor which vibrates the track and moves the horses around the track.

The inside lane seems to work the best, and it seems like the black horse might be the fastest one of them all.

Here is the field

Black Horse - Midnight

Light Brown horse - Butterscotch (also referred to as Jeffy Big Bets)

Dark Brown horse - Brown Sugar

White Horse - Blizzard

We ran off three races on the air Thursday morning, and had them live on our Facebook page too.

Bryan still has some tweaks to make, but this was a decent first test run on air for it. Who knows what we do with it next.

Here is the audio from The Morning Line :

You can watch the Facebook Live to see it in action here :

Live Electronic Horse Racing Facebook Video