Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander Hire Veteran Sports Reporter Ryan McLaughlin

Readers of the Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander will see a new byline on the sport's pages, as the papers have hired veteran reporter Ryan McLaughlin as their Sport's Reporter/Editor.

Photo courtesy Ryan McLaughlin

McLaughlin replaces Zack Lanning.

McLaughlin wrote for the Bangor Daily News for 17 years, with most of that time coming as a sports reporter. He led coverage of the girls' high school sports beat(s) for much of that time while also spent time covering the University of Maine, Husson University and other local colleges.

Ryan is also a longtime fitness instructor who enjoys weightlifting, running, golf and Orangetheory classes.

He offered this comment on joining The American and Islander

"The EA is a great organization and Hancock County has always been a major hotbed for high school sports in the state of Maine. There are some great young journalists in this newsroom that I'm looking forward to being a mentor for, and I'm excited to provide quality coverage of some great teams in Hancock County"