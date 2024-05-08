Poll: Who has been the Celtics’ best player in the playoffs?

We're six games into what we hope is a very lengthy postseason run for the Boston Celtics that extends another six weeks or so.

But through the first six games, things look quite similar to the regular season. Boston has won 83% of its games, owns a +103 scoring differential and has an average margin of victory of 20.6ppg in their five wins.

Offensively, it's a three-headed Brown-Tatum-White attack for the Celtics. While Tatum is averaging almost six fewer points per game than his regular season average, he's routinely getting double or triple teamed and is leading the Celtics in assists this postseason.

Tatum has 32 assists to 10 turnovers in the playoffs and Boston has a 126.4 offensive rating with him on the court, compared to just a 101.7 rating with him on the bench.

Derrick White has been a beast of late, averaging 29.3ppg over the last three Celtics wins while setting the franchise record for the most made 3-point shots over a 6-game span in franchise playoff history: Derrick White ('24 - 28), Ray Allen ('09 - 27).

Then there's Jaylen Brown, who literally could not miss in the first quarter last night while racking up 15 points en route to a team-high 32. Brown leads the Celtics in PPG (24.3) so far this postseason and is there to take over a game whenever needed.

It's been domination by committee so far through the first six playoff games for the Celtics. Which member of the green team has been the top dog thus far?