Orono 1-Hits Houlton Winning 15-0

The Orono Red Riots traveled to Houlton on Wednesday, May 8th coming home with a 15-0 win over the Shiretowners. Orono scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning, 4 in the 5th inning and then 7 in the 6th inning. The game was stopped after 6 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Jack Brewer started on the mound for the Red Riots and pitched 3.0 innings, allowing 1 hit. He struck out 5 and walked 1. Noah Schaff came on in relief, pitching 2 innings, allowing 1 walk and striking out 2. Kason Bagley pitched the 6th inning, walking 1 and striking out 1.

Logan Williams was 2-4 with a double and drove in 4 runs. Caden Gray was 2-5 with a double, driving in 2 runs. Noah Schaff and Caleb Tidwell each had 2 hits and drove in a run. Andrew Barrett had a double. Caen Ewer-Cousins had a single and drove in a run. Saladin Wise and Jack Brewer each singled for the Red Riots.

Bronson Hanning had Houlton's lone hit.

Thadon Gentle started on the mound for Houlton and went 4.0 innings, allowing 8 hits and 8 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 2. Cleo Phillips pitched the 5th inning and astruck out and

Orono is now 3-5. They will play host to GSA on Friday, May 10th at 4:30 p.m.

Houlton is 3-5. They will play host to Caribou on Thursday, May 9th at 4:30 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 3 Athlete of the Week HERE once every 3 hours now through Thursday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 6-May 11. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 13th-16th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 17th.