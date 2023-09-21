TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Soccer
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity soccer on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Monday, September 18, 7 p.m., Freeport at John Bapst football
Tuesday, September 19, 6 p.m., Presque Isle at Old Town girls soccer
Wednesday, September 20, 6 p.m., Presque Isle at Old Town boys soccer
Thursday, September 21, 6 p.m., Ellsworth at Hermon boys soccer
Friday, September 22, 7 p.m., Messalonskee at Brewer football
Friday, September 22, 7 p.m., Bucksport at Orono football
*Subject to change
