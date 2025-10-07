TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Varsity Girls’ Soccer
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the John Bapst Crusaders in varsity girls' soccer on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY, 10/6/2025, 7:00PM, SOCCER - G, MDI AT JOHN BAPST
TUESDAY, 10/7/2025, 5:00PM, SOCCER - B, ELLSWORTH AT JOHN BAPST
TUESDAY, 10/7/2025, 7:00PM, SOCCER - G, ELLSWORTH AT JOHN BAPST
THURSDAY, 10/9/2025, 7:00PM, SOCCER - B, HAMPDEN AT JOHN BAPST
FRIDAY, 10/10/2025, 6:00PM, FOOTBALL, HERMON AT BREWER
FRIDAY, 10/10/2025, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, WINDHAM AT BANGOR
*subject to change
