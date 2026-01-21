TICKET TV: Hermon Hawks Visit Ellsworth Eagles in Boys&#8217; Varsity Basketball

TICKET TV: Hermon Hawks Visit Ellsworth Eagles in Boys’ Varsity Basketball

The Hermon Hawks visit the Ellsworth Eagles in boys' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.

The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 1/19/2026, 12:30 PM, BBALL - G, CAMDEN HILLS AT HAMPDEN
MONDAY, 1/19/2026, 5 PM, BBALL - B, MT ARARAT AT BREWER
TUESDAY, 1/20/2026, 7 PM, BBALL - G, FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST
WEDNESDAY, 1/21/2026, 5:30 PM, BBALL - G, HERMON AT ELLSWORTH
WEDNESDAY, 1/21/2026, 7 PM, BBALL - B, HERMON AT ELLSWORTH
FRIDAY, 1/23/2026, 6:30 PM, BBALL - B, EDWARD LITTLE AT HAMPDEN
FRIDAY, 1/23/2026, 6:30 PM, BBALL - B, MT BLUE AT BREWER
SATURDAY, 1/24/2026, 1:30 PM, BBALL - G, CARIBOU AT OLD TOWN
SATURDAY, 1/24/2026, 3:45 PM, BBALL - B, CARIBOU AT OLD TOWN

*subject to change

