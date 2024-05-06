Ellsworth Nips MDI 2-1 in 8 Innings

Miles Palmer singled to right field driving in Kyle Kenney in the 8th inning as the Ellsworth Eagles nipped the MDI Trojans 2-1 in Ellsworth on Monday, May 6th.

MDI managed only 3 hits off of Dawson Curtis and Brayden King. Nick Jacobs, Jacob Shields and Cameron Graham each singled.

MDI's lone run came in the top of the 4th inning, when Mason LaPointe reached base on an infield error, allowing Nick Jacobs to score.

Ellsworth had scored in the bottom of the 1st inning. Kyle Kenney singled to start the inning and stole 2nd base. He advanced to 3rd on a passed ball and then scored on a wild pitch.

Dawson Curtis and Hunter Boles each had 2 hits for Ellsworth, with Boles hitting a double. Kinney, Miles Palmer and Luke Horne each singled.

Dawson Curtis started on the mound for Ellsworth and went 5.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 unearned run. He struck out 7 and walked 3. King pitched the final 3.0 innings, picking up the win, striking out 6 and walking 1.

Jay Haney pitched 7 innings for MDI allowing 5 hits and 1 unearned run. He struck out 9. Preston Tripp took the loss, allowing 2 hits and 1 run in the 8th.

Ellsworth is now 6-1. They will play at Hermon on Wednesday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI is now 4-3 and will play at John Bapst on Wednesday, May 8th at 5 p.m.

