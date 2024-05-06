Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

We had some great performances the week of April 29-May 4th. Here are the nominees for the High School Athlete of the Week.

Jackson Barry - Ellsworth Baseball - Against Bangor pitched 4.1 innings in relief allowing 2 runs and picking up the save. Had 3 hits and 2 RBIs.

- Against Bangor pitched 4.1 innings in relief allowing 2 runs and picking up the save. Had 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Cam Clough - Ellsworth Softball - In her 1st game as a pitcher, pitched a no-hitter against John Bapst striking out 9 and walking 2. She was 2-3 at the plate

- In her 1st game as a pitcher, pitched a no-hitter against John Bapst striking out 9 and walking 2. She was 2-3 at the plate Jack Day - Foxcroft Academy Baseball - Coming in during the 8th inning against Washington Academy he pitched 8.2 innings (the game went 18 innings on Saturday) allowing no runs and striking out 7. He drove in the game-winning run in the 18th inning.

- Coming in during the 8th inning against Washington Academy he pitched 8.2 innings (the game went 18 innings on Saturday) allowing no runs and striking out 7. He drove in the game-winning run in the 18th inning. Sam DeBlois - Leavitt Softball She played in 3 games going 7-9 with 3 home runs, driving in 10 runs, and scored 9 times .

She played in 3 games going 7-9 with 3 home runs, driving in 10 runs, and scored 9 times Andrew Glidden - Lee Academy Baseball - He pitched a no-hitter against Woodland with 15 strikeouts on May 2nd.

- He pitched a no-hitter against Woodland with 15 strikeouts on May 2nd. Seneca Haney - MDI Track and Field - Her pole vault of 8'6" in the event at Ellsworth on May 3rd was 2'6" more than the 2nd place finisher.

- Her pole vault of 8'6" in the event at Ellsworth on May 3rd was 2'6" more than the 2nd place finisher. Andy Herrick - Ellsworth Track and Field - Picked up wins in the Discus and Shot Put in the meet in Ellsworth. Threw 47-09 in the shotput (to break the school record) and 119-02 in the discus.

Picked up wins in the Discus and Shot Put in the meet in Ellsworth. Threw 47-09 in the shotput (to break the school record) and 119-02 in the discus. Brayden King - Ellsworth Baseball - Was 2-5 with 2 RBIs. Pitched 2.2 innings allowing 1 run in picking up the win against Bangor.

Was 2-5 with 2 RBIs. Pitched 2.2 innings allowing 1 run in picking up the win against Bangor. Cole Mazzei - Bangor Boy's Lacrosse - Led Bangor to a 2-1 record this week, scoring 6 goals and 9 assists. Became just the 5th player in the history of the program with 100 career points.

- Led Bangor to a 2-1 record this week, scoring 6 goals and 9 assists. Became just the 5th player in the history of the program with 100 career points. Lillian Noyes - Skowhegan Softball - Struck out 13 and didn't allow a walk in win over Nokomis. At the plate she was 2-3 with a RBI.

- Struck out 13 and didn't allow a walk in win over Nokomis. At the plate she was 2-3 with a RBI. Jillian Severance - Orono Softball - Pitched the Red Riots to a 4-0 week. In 4 games she struck out 60. At the plate she was 5-12 during the week with a homer, 2 doubles and 3 RBIs

- Pitched the Red Riots to a 4-0 week. In 4 games she struck out 60. At the plate she was 5-12 during the week with a homer, 2 doubles and 3 RBIs Lauren Vanidestine - Brewer Track and Field - She finished 1st int he Triple Jump with a jump of 33-01.75 and 1st in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 13.15

- She finished 1st int he Triple Jump with a jump of 33-01.75 and 1st in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 13.15 Torrie Webber - Cony Softball - Had a home run against Lawrence and threw out runners at 2nd and 3rd

- Had a home run against Lawrence and threw out runners at 2nd and 3rd Ryan Winchester - Bucksport Baseball - Pitched a 5-inning 2 hit shutout against Searsport striking out 11 in 5 inning. At the plate this week he was 5-5 with 2 stolen bases and 2 RBIs.

Voting is open through Thursday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m. . You can vote once every 3 hours!

Hadleigh Mcpartlan of Portland Softball was the Week 2 Athlete of the Week and she joined Jayden Sullivan from Ellsworth who was voted the Spring Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 6-May 11. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 13th-16th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 17th.

Get our free mobile app