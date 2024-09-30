TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit Old Town Coyotes in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Old Town Coyotes in girls' varsity soccer on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.
The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MON 9/30/2024 6 PM SOCCER - G ELLSWORTH @ OLD TOWN
TUES 10/1/2024 6 PM SOCCER - G MESSALONSKEE @ BANGOR
WED 10/2/2024 6 PM SOCCER - G CARIBOU @ OLD TOWN
FRI 10/4/2024 7 PM FOOTBALL FOXCROFT @ HERMON
*subject to change
