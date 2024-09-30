The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Old Town Coyotes in girls' varsity soccer on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MON 9/30/2024 6 PM SOCCER - G ELLSWORTH @ OLD TOWN

TUES 10/1/2024 6 PM SOCCER - G MESSALONSKEE @ BANGOR

WED 10/2/2024 6 PM SOCCER - G CARIBOU @ OLD TOWN

FRI 10/4/2024 7 PM FOOTBALL FOXCROFT @ HERMON

*subject to change

