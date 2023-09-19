Ellsworth Volleyball Beats Brewer 3-0

The Ellsworth Volleyball Team beat Brewer 3-0 at Brewer High School on Tuesday, September 19th. The individual match scores were 25-11, 25-17, and 25-11.

Ellsworth stat leaders include:

Shanteena Griffiths - 15 aces and 3 kills.

Ava VanDorn - 5 aces, 8 assists and 2 digs.

Sophie Beal - 4 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs

Brielle Grindle - 1 ace, 5 kills and 2 digs.

Allie Neleski - 3 kills.

Olivia Harmon - 3 aces, 5 assists and 1 dig.

According to Ellsworth Volleyball Coach Dyer

"We played great team ball tonight and we took care of business. This team's chemistry is amazing and it shows on the court."

The Eagles are 3-2 on the season. They will host the MDI Trojans on Thursday, September 21st at 6 p.m.

Brewer is 1-5. The Witches will host the Nokomis Warriors on Thursday, September 21st at 6 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 18- 23 HERE by Sunday, September 24th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 25 - 28(11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, September 29th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com