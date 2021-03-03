ESPN’s Dalen Cuff Previews March Madness

Dalen Cuff of ESPN and the ACC Network joined The Drive on Wednesday to preview this year's long-awaited NCAA Tournament.

After going without March Madness a year ago do to the outbreak of the coronavirus, this year's tournament is going to look a bit different than what we're accustomed to. Most notably, the entire tournament will take place in Indiana in front of a limited fan capacity.

Add to that the fact that some of the blue bloods of the college basketball ranks - Duke, Kentucky and Michigan State - may be on the outside looking in when the festivities tip off in just over two weeks.