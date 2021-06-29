Everyone Loves C’s New HC Ime Udoka…Why Is That?

Whether it's S.I.'s Chris Mannix saying the Celtics' hiring of Ime Udoka was "strongly supported" around the league or the reported pleasure of Celtics players with the selection, it seems Brad Stevens & Co. hit this one out of the ballpark. Well, at least for now.

The current season is still in the penultimate round of the postseason and the Celtics' 2021-22 training camp is still over two months away. But we checked in with John Karalis of the Boston Sports Journal to figure out exactly why everyone is so giddy about Udoka taking control of the green team.