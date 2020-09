Rotowire's Kevin Payne joined The Morning Line to look back at week 1 in the NFL and what moves we need to make to be ready for week 2 of Fantasy Football.

Are there some older players you may want to make sure you either bench or avoid entirely?

Kevin also gave us a list of some players to target if they are available on your league's waiver wire.

Getty Images

And we talk Survivor Pool options too.

Catch it all here