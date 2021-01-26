Filling Out The Women’s Basketball Field Of 64

Charlie Creme of ESPN joined The Morning Line to talk about his bracketology of the Women's NCAA Tournament in multiple variations.

We talked about Charlie's thoughts on the UMaine Black Bears and how they fit in to the mix, and how he makes his brackets up during the preseason and once the games starts.

Tuesday would have been the birthday of Eddie Van Halen, and Charlie is a big fan of Van Halen so we talked music with him too.

