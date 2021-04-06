Former-Black Bear & Bruin Bob Beers Previews Swayman’s Debut

With Jeremy Swayman set to make his NHL debut tonight in goal for the Bruins, we turned to another former-Black Bear-turned-Bruin in Bob Beers to talk about the special occasion.

Beers, who has played in more games (77) than any other former-Black Bear for a Boston team regardless of the sport, said he's excited and eager to watch Swayman become the 9th member of the Maine-Spoked B fraternity, and the first player to do so since Ben Guite in 2005-06.