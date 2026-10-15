TICKET TV: Foxcroft Academy Ponies Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Boys’ Varsity Soccer

TICKET TV: Foxcroft Academy Ponies Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Boys’ Varsity Soccer

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The Foxcroft Academy Ponies visit the John Bapst Crusaders in boys' varsity soccer on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.

The game will begin below at 4 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

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Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 10/12/2026, 2:00PM, SOCCER - G, OLD TOWN AT HERMON
MONDAY, 10/12/2026, 4:00PM, SOCCER - B, OLD TOWN AT HERMON
TUESDAY, 10/13/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - B, SKOWHEGAN AT BANGOR
THURSDAY, 10/15/2026, 4:00PM, SOCCER - B, FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST
THURSDAY, 10/15/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST
FRIDAY, 10/16/2026, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, EDWARD LITTLE AT BANGOR

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Filed Under: Foxcroft Academy Ponies, John Bapst Crusaders
Categories: Articles, Boys Soccer, Exclusive Videos, High School Soccer, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos

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