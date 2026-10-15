The Foxcroft Academy Ponies visit the John Bapst Crusaders in boys' varsity soccer on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.

The game will begin below at 4 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

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Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 10/12/2026, 2:00PM, SOCCER - G, OLD TOWN AT HERMON

MONDAY, 10/12/2026, 4:00PM, SOCCER - B, OLD TOWN AT HERMON

TUESDAY, 10/13/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - B, SKOWHEGAN AT BANGOR

THURSDAY, 10/15/2026, 4:00PM, SOCCER - B, FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST

THURSDAY, 10/15/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST

FRIDAY, 10/16/2026, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, EDWARD LITTLE AT BANGOR

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Stars Who Played Sports in High School and College From cheerleaders to football players, some of these celebrities almost went pro before they found other paths to fame. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol