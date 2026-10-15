TICKET TV: Foxcroft Academy Ponies Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The Foxcroft Academy Ponies visit the John Bapst Crusaders in girls' varsity soccer on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.
The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
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Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY, 10/12/2026, 2:00PM, SOCCER - G, OLD TOWN AT HERMON
MONDAY, 10/12/2026, 4:00PM, SOCCER - B, OLD TOWN AT HERMON
TUESDAY, 10/13/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - B, SKOWHEGAN AT BANGOR
THURSDAY, 10/15/2026, 4:00PM, SOCCER - B, FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST
THURSDAY, 10/15/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST
FRIDAY, 10/16/2026, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, EDWARD LITTLE AT BANGOR
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Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll