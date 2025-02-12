TICKET TV: Foxcroft Academy Ponies Visit Old Town Coyotes in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Foxcroft Academy Ponies visit the Old Town Coyotes in boys' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
TUESDAY 02/11/25 6:30 PM BBALL – G - W.A. AT JOHN BAPST
WEDNESDAY 02/12/25 6:30 PM BBALL – B FOXCROFT AT OLD TOWN
*subject to change
